Peso spins three days with gains, but still does not achieve full recovery – El Financiero

The peso appreciated against the dollar this Wednesday despite the fact that the US currency recovered a bit in value during the morning after the publication of the Beige Book, where better economic conditions are perceived in most of the 12 Federal Reserve districts ( Fed), which would lead to an accelerated withdrawal of stimuli.

The Mexican currency appreciated 0.43 percent, bringing the exchange rate to 21.3759 pesos per dollar, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). The peso touched a minimum of 21.1179 and a maximum of 21.4643 pesos per dollar during the day.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 21.91 units, according to Citibanamex data.

On the other hand, the Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, shows an increase of 0.06 percent to settle at 1,182.22 points.

“Despite the appreciation of the peso in the last three days, it has not yet achieved a full recovery. The exchange rate is still 90 cents above the level it started from in the last bullish move. The exchange rate goes up the elevator and down the stairs, ”Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, mentioned on Twitter.

In addition to the Mexican peso, the currencies that showed the greatest appreciation against the US currency were the Turkish lira, with 1.67 percent, the Colombian peso, with 0.70 percent, and the Polish zloty, with 0.58 percent.