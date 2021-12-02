MLB lockout looks imminent after negotiations end abruptly

IRVING, Texas – A Major League Baseball player lockout appeared imminent after discussions between the league and the union halted negotiations Wednesday afternoon, less than 12 hours before the game’s collective bargaining agreement expired. .

In what will likely be the last talks between the parties before the expected shutdown of league players on Thursday, leaders from both sides met for seven minutes at the Four Seasons Dallas in Las Colinas. When the meeting ended, league officials left the hotel and the players were told that the day’s talks had ended.

It was an embarrassing end to three days of negotiations that produced no progress after months of talks that had done the same. While there was hope that the face-to-face meetings would generate some movement, neither proposal gained traction.

Some players left the hotel with their luggage, resigned to the implementation of a lockout, a management tool that prevents employees from reporting to work. Should the league enforce the lockout as expected, it would be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history and the first since the 1994-95 strike.

During a lockout, free agency and major league player trades are not allowed. The freeze would come on the heels of one of the busiest periods in MLB free agency history, with teams guaranteeing more than $ 1.6 billion to players so far this winter.

The chasm between the sides centers on the game’s core economy. The union’s proposal this week included expanding the playoffs to 12 teams and the possibility of patching uniforms. Players remain steadfast in their desire to remove artificial restrictions on free agency, make players better paid at younger ages, fix serve time manipulation and address tanking.

Before the meetings, the league had proposed a 14-team postseason in a package that included an increase in the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold from $ 210 million to 214 million, with growth that would increase to $ 220 million. The union’s proposal had included a reduction of its previous request for a CBT from $ 248 million to $ 245 million.

In the seven-minute session, the union rejected a league proposal to remove certain issues, including any changes to the six-year reserve before a player can reach free agency, from the discussions.

When it was over, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, who have led the league’s negotiations, departed with no plans to return.