Match summary Sassuolo vs Napoli (2-2). GOALS

The Napoli He did not know how to maintain the advantage of two goals and ended up drawing with the Sassuolo as part of Matchday 15 of Serie A. And what seemed like an easy win, it ended up being a bitter draw in the final part of the meeting, on a night where the Mexican, Hirving lozano He started and played 72 minutes.

The Napoli too let go two points to get away at the top of the competition and it’s only up by one unit of the Milan. The Chucky had a good duel, It was very sharp for his band and threw several balls into the local area.

Lush began to beat drum and at minute 4 he put the first ball into the area for Fabián Ruiz, who controlled, fired and deflected the defense.

At 14 ‘, Piotr Zielinski had the goal, but he flew his shot on a good play where Ruiz he lowered the ball to Giovani Di Lorenzo, and this yielded to the offensive for failure.

Of the little of the locals, Domenica Berardi wanted to take by surprise David ospina, shot from afar and the Colombian kept the ball at 20‘.

Chucky He kept trying without success, and before the final whistle of the first half, Gian Marco Ferrari took a shot at 42 ‘. It was a half turn inside the area that looked like the first goal of the duel.

The scoring opened at 51 ‘when Ruiz scored with a powerful shot, in a play that lost Sassuolo at the exit, Dries Mertens stole her, touched her to Zielinski, this in turn to the Spanish who did not think about it, He dropped the shoe and sent her to put away.

Mertens made it 2-0 at 59 ‘in a play where there were a series of passes, including one of the Chucky who continued to attack, in the end the Belgian defined within the area to increase the advantage.

Sassuolo approached 71 ‘ when Gianluca scamacca received a center from Giorgios Kyriakopoulos, He lowered her chest and shot to beat Ospina. After the goal, Chucky left the court at 72 ‘ on a good night for the Aztec.

Ferrari put the tie at 89 ‘to give a bucket to the Napoli. It was a great goal, a header on a free kick to beat Ospina. The Italian got up impressively, turned his head and sent to save the ball to rescue the tie.

In the final part, Sassuolo made another goal. The 3-2 was canceled due to a previous foul, so there was a draw.