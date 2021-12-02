Cruz Azul took advantage against Santos in the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021 U-20

Glory feels near again; the youth of Cruz Azul asserted greatness of the team they represent, they made the locality weigh in the Aztec stadium and gave one more step towards the title of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League in the category Sub 20, by imposing itself by 2-1 against Santos, in the first leg of the Grand Final.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

From the sacred field where The Machine conquered the ninth star, the historic May 30, 2021, also in front of Warriors, his basic forces took command and stood with great authority against the super-leader and one of the best offensives of the tournament, holding the entire first half with his bow intact.

Despite the dominance of the first half, it was not until the second half that could break the zero of the markingr, thanks to a genius of Rodrigo Huescas that Edgar Gutiérrez transformed in the first goal for Cruz Azul: the midfielder put an impeccable cross to the sky-blue striker, who advanced to his marker and after a spectacular jump turned his head to send the ball away and sign 1-0 at 56 ‘.

But those at home were not satisfied and did not take long to extend the advantage, thanks to a goal from Miguel Seseña, who from the edge of the small area crossed his shot with a tremendous cannon to beat the Lagunero goalkeeper. at minute 72 and with it put the luminous 2-0 momentarily in favor of cement workers at home.

Unfortunately, already in the last minute of added time, the discount for the Laguneros fell, after an oversight in the defense that David Molina took advantage of to cut distances and leave the final score 2-1 in the first chapter of the 2021 U-20 Apertura Final.

In this way, Cruz Azul will arrive with the minimum advantage against Santos to the match decisive for the title in the party of Lap of the Grand Final, which will be disputed on next Sunday at 11:00, Central Mexico time, from the field of Corona Stadium, in Torreón.

Cruz Azul thanked his fans

This is what the Champion trophy looks like

The fans were present at the Azteca Stadium

The line-up with which Cruz Azul came out:

All together in the dressing room

This is how the Azteca Stadium looks for the Final

Cruz Azul left for the Azteca with a great farewell at La Noria

The juveniles of Cruz Azul has already left La Noria heading to the Azteca Stadium and they left with ovations, balloons and all the support as motivation to take advantage this morning at home against Saints, where they will also have the encouragement of the fans and all the color in the stands.