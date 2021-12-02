Chivas de Guadalajara published the 2022 Clausura preseason itinerary

Chivas de Guadalajara already turned the page. The defeat before him Puebla in the reclassification area of ​​the Opening 2021 It has already been forgotten and the rojiblancos are preparing for the kickoff of a new preseason for the Closing 2022. The club has already made the planning public.

In the first place, those led by Michel Leaño They are summoned next Monday, December 6 in Verde Valle for the day of medical examinations prior to the start of training. A group of players will attend that day, while the rest will do so on Tuesday 7 to avoid any type of crowding.

The first phase of the preseason will be held Barra de Navidad, Jalisco; From December 10 to 17, the group of players will concentrate in search of the best physical tone to face the semester of competition in a great way. During this stage they will play a friendly match against Colima on Friday 17 of that same month.

Already in the second stage of the training sessions, and which represents the greatest load for the team, the sessions will be held at the Verde Valle facilities from December 20 to January 2. Unlike the first phase, This time there will be two friendly matches, in which the rivals and the venues have yet to be confirmed.

Michel Leaño will be in charge of commanding the rojiblanca troop in what will be his first preseason with the first team and after being ratified on the bench by himself Ricardo Peláez. The young coach already has all his technical staff after the incorporation of Adrián Cruz as a physical trainer after the departure of Eric Roqueta in recent days.