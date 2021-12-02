Chivas announces match with cause

It will be next December 22 when the match with a cause between the Club Guadalajara and the Zacatecas miners from 5:00 p.m. which will also serve to pay tribute to Benjamin Galndo Marentes, who is a native of Tierra Blanca, in the state of Zacatecas and that will also benefit the SEDIF of the entity.

Through the Jorge Vergara Foundation organized this pre-season duel that will have a relevance well beyond the scoreboard, as it will serve to allocate all the proceeds from the box office of the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium, to the state program SEDIF Zacatecas which is a fundamental part of the support and attention to the most vulnerable groups of the entity that are not going through their best moment, especially in the matter of insecurity.

The friendly engagement will have as its main sporting attraction the presence ofl “Maestro” Galindo, one of the great players and idols who have passed through the Sacred Flock and that it was part of the squad that was proclaimed champion in the season 1986-1987 when they defeated in the Final Cruz Azul with Alberto Guerra as technical director.

It should be remembered that the Chivas will report to work on December 6 Preseason, starting with the medical exams and then starting with the training sessions given to the strategist Marcelo Leaño the weapons to make up its staff with a view to Clausura 2022 Tournament that will start the second weekend of January.

“The sale of tickets for said match between Chivas and Mineros, which at the same time will serve as a tribute to the red and white legend and Mexican soccer Benjamin Galindo, It will take place physically at the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium ticket offices, at the facilities of the SEDIF Zacatecas and some local businesses, while they can be purchased online through SuperBoletos ”, published the official portal of Guadalajara.