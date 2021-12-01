TV Azteca + Fox Sports: Alliance without content – Ignacio Suárez

A few days ago, TV Azteca published a statement with the title: ‘The game is ours’, under which the television station’s logo appeared followed by the plus sign and then the Fox Sports logo. which immediately sparked a wave of questions, rumors, speculation and conspiracy theories on social media.

Had the Ajusco company partnered with Fox Sports? Would there be a secret society in the purchase by Salinas Pliego and Manuel Arroyo, majority shareholder of the Lauman Group? Could this company be hiding what was behind TV Azteca’s crude campaign against the Spanish company Media Pro so that it would NOT be considered a buyer of the sports channels that Disney sold? Arroyo was a prestanombre from Salinas Pliego? These questions among many other conspiracy theories could be read on the networks in recent days.

The statement said a lot and at the same time it did NOT say anything. It was quite ambiguous and left a lot to the imagination or interpretation of the reader. In some of its paragraphs it says to the letter: “After a great 2021, where TV Azteca reiterated its leadership in open TV events, maintaining the preference of the audience and our advertisers. Today we are expanding our offer in a very important way with a strategic and commercial agreement with Grupo Lauman (Fox Sports), the main distributor of sports content in Mexico on pay TV ”.

WRONG INTERPRETATION

Many readers and colleagues came to those two paragraphs and made their own interpretation, for them if Azteca and Fox Sports had announced an alliance it meant that they are already partners, and by ensuring that they expanded their offer in the market this would mean that soccer games de Rayados, León, Pachuca, Xolos and others would be narrated by Martinoli, Luis García and company, and they even rubbed their hands. Others even talked about watching Checo Pérez’s races, the UFC could also be seen on open TV at the Salinas Pliego company.

However, just after those two paragraphs and written with ‘bold’ to highlight it came the CORE part of the statement that few observed: “TV Azteca WILL EXCLUDE ALL Fox Sports content from January 1, 2022.”

MASSIVE CONFUSION

It is NOT the same to market or sell ALL the advertising spaces EXCLUSIVELY of all sporting events: understand spots, advertising banners, static billboards, virtual advertisements, commercial mentions that abound in football matches, that TRANSMIT or REPRODUCE those contents on the screen from TV Azteca on open television.

So to those who left with the pretense that they would see their Rayados, Tuzos, León or Xolos narrated by Martinoli and company, I have bad news. The exclusive commercial agreement and alliance signed by Fox Sports and TV Azteca and announced at THIS moment and in this announced agreement does NOT include being able to broadcast them on their open TV channels.

Fox Sports will continue to broadcast its Liga MX games, and its other events such as the UFC, NFL, F1, and others exclusively as it has always done, that is its plus and its advertising hook. What is the difference now? That if you want to advertise in those events that Fox Sports will broadcast, you will have to buy the Fox Sports spaces from the TV Azteca sales department.

NEED AND BUSINESS

Roughly speaking, we can say that TV Azteca became Fox Sports’ ad sales department. Why did this happen? Due to the need for one (Fox Sports) and the economic convenience of the other, he saw a new market niche to exploit without the need to buy television rights.

I will try to explain in a general way why this alliance was reached. To the people of Manuel Arroyo and Grupo Lauman, their accounts failed in terms of the projection of the times when they would already have legal, fiscal and commercial control of the Fox Sports channels. They expected the IFT and Disney to approve and deliver no later than April and this was NOT the case, lfor sale was announced until June, and between the review of contracts of the entire company, not just content, the process of receipt and delivery lasted several months.

It was until the first days of November that Grupo Lauman finally received the Fox Sports channels legally and fiscally in order to be able to operate them definitively. This delay in delivery-receipt times greatly complicated the way of operating. TV revenue is based on marketing, on the sale of advertisements.

ANNUAL BUDGETS; THE KEY

Your customers, that is, advertisers, operate through annual budgets. The major brands generate annual investment budgets, which generally run from October to October, from November to November. In these projections, the brands decide when and where they will invest next year, on those planned and established annual income, the sponsors enter 90 percent of their advertising investment. If you are NOT within that budget, you are fried as a channel, then you must live off the leftovers of that 10 percent.

The next year commercially is very important and flattering for Doña Tele and the media. The soccer World Cup will be played in Qatar, the event that makes the most money to enter the television stations, staying out would be suicide. It is true that Fox Sports does NOT have, nor will it have rights to broadcast the World Cup games, but it can market all the special programs that are generated before and during the same.

For example, again, as happened in the World Cup in Russia, TV Azteca will NOT have the digital rights to commercialize or reproduce goals or summaries on their social networks, those will be exclusive to TUDN. They WILL be able to reproduce the video of a goal on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, those of the Ajusco will only be able to put a chingón graphic.

SALES ORPHANS

Why is NO Fox Sports selling its own advertising space and turning to TV Azteca? Mainly because of time and structure. Disney sold the channels, the content, but NOT the sales infrastructure. The advertising sales area was NOT included in the sales of the channels. In other words, Fox Sports was left without ad vendors, without that fundamental force at the financial heart, all of them were left with Disney.

Those who sold Fox Sports advertising also sold all the advertisements for the National Geographic channels, History Channel, A&E Network, Discovery, and all the channels of what is now called the Star Channel, and many others. His portfolio was very large. Disney continues to operate everything, it was only forced to sell the Fox Sports channels in Mexico, so we could say that it was orphaned of sales.

Knowing that they had their fingers in the door, without time to put together a sales structure since they had not legally received the channel, the team of Manuel Arroyo and Carlos Martínez, looked for alternatives to find consolidated structures of television advertising sales to operate. They had several interviews with specialized companies, but could not reach an agreement.

AZTECA AND ITS CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO

In Azteca, they confirmed to me that it was directly Benjamin Salinas who carried out and closed the negotiations with the Lauman Group. What does Tv Azteca earn? An important commission and bonus having exclusive marketing. It has an extensive portfolio of clients in open TV, now for them it has the niche of being able to offer exclusive content on Pay TV to Fox Sports, without paying for that content. With the contents of others they will ring their own cash register too.

Advertising costs in restricted TV are much cheaper than in open TV, there Azteca has other options so that its clients DO NOT freely migrate to TUDN, the competition’s pay channel, for example.

What does Fox Sports earn? Income, it is true that you will also sacrifice important percentages in commissions and bonuses, given the conditions and circumstances, but still you will obtain very important money gains in a World Cup year that is vital to consolidate financially. He didn’t have much of a choice either, did he?

ALLIANCES, THE TREND

Strategic alliances are a reality and a financial necessity to lower costs and on television it is very noticeable. The fights of Canelo Álvarez, shared by TV Azteca-Televisa are a constant, despite the fact that in the last one those of the Ajusco were alone on open TV. Mexican soccer is not on the sidelines, ESPN signed an alliance with both TUDN and TV Azteca, that is why one week we see that the hosts of José Ramón Fernández can broadcast a game from Chapultepec and the other week another from the Adjco.

In this way, without having to pay a fortune for exclusive TV rights, ESPN buys content and broadcasts it, while open broadcasters recover some money by reselling the TV rights they have exclusively. And although today this alliance does NOT indicate it, I DO NOT rule out that, over time, Fox Sports will do something similar with TV Azteca and resell some of its games a week. Ultimately that is the trend in the industry.

What is a fact is that with the Lauman Group with absolute control of the Fox Sports channels, a major restructuring of the channel will come at the beginning of 2022. Due to the merger and the lengthy sale process, the channels have been in place for two years. the pandemic without making major adjustments, some talents came out because their contracts ended.

THE FUTURE OF WORK

It is a fact that there will be programming and personnel adjustments, but they tell us they will be made gradually, unfortunately it is necessary, now they are alone without the powerful American company that sheltered them, so the profile of the channels will change significantly, now they will focus their batteries 100 percent on the American market and not combined with that of Latin America, as had been the case.

But still I had doubts and questions: Doesn’t Fox Sports have a great risk with this alliance? I asked an important executive at Ajusco, to which he immediately responded with another question: “Why at risk?” -I mean, if you purposely pretend to sell spaces, but purposely DO NOT sell any advertising to Fox Sports, because they bankrupt them, right? -Immediately let out a laugh to answer- “Fuck Ghost, you are very bad thought. For your peace of mind, there is a minimum limit of guaranteed advertising sales that we must cover, that is Fox Sports insurance, from then on there are bonuses and other things. My Employer (Salinas Pliego) can be many things, but he knows the business. It’s simple, they have the product, the content, we have the customers, it’s a great deal.

Will be? Time will discover the hidden secrets of this alliance.

“The person who agrees with everything you say is either not paying attention, or is trying to sell you something,” Bud Holiday.

