Marco Garcés was one of the promoters for the sale of Chicharito Hernández to Manchester United

Even though in Chivas all the spotlights are aimed at bartering with him America that involves Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, the offices are also working on the incorporation of Marco Garcés in the organization chart of the rojiblanco club as director of youth soccer, a position he held Michel Leaño before reaching the team bench.

Garcés was fired in recent days by the Pachuca after the Tuzos were eliminated in the first phase of the Opening 2021. The one who served as sports director of the Hidalgo stayed for 10 years in the institution, and among his main achievements is the promotion of players of the stature of Erick Gutiérrez or Hirving Lozano.

However, despite having a great career with Pachuca, Garcés was also linked to the rojiblanco team. It was in 2010 when a certain Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez that dazzled all Mexican soccer, and the manager was one of the main promoters for its sale to the Manchester United.

Garcés had good relations with Jim Lawlor, who was serving as a recruiter for the Red Devils at that time, and the Mexican manager strongly recommended the hiring of the striker by the English team, something that in the end ended up being carried out in one of the most successful sales. recognized Chivas in the 20th century.

From the Flock they have already maintained the first contacts with Garcés on Guadalajara soil. The leaders want their experience and knowledge of the structures in sports institutions to help Chivas become a power again from the grassroots, where this year he was due with the failures of CD Tapatío and the U-20 and U-18 categories in Liga MX.