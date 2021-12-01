EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Mexico

Today, wednesday December 1, 2021, the dollar in Mexico starts at 21.39 pesos today. The exchange rate The average dollar in the market is 21.07 pesos for purchase and 21.71 for sale.

In exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, the dollar is sold for a maximum of 19.10 pesos and is purchased for a minimum of 17.60 pesos.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Citibanamex buy at 20.82 and sell at 22.05

buy at 20.82 and sell at 22.05 HSBC Mexico buy at 21.40 and sell at 22.14

buy at 21.40 and sell at 22.14 BBVA Bancomer buy at 20.81 and sell at 21.71

buy at 20.81 and sell at 21.71 Banorte buy at 20.24 and sell at 21.66

buy at 20.24 and sell at 21.66 Santander buy at 20.50 and sell at 22.06

After unveiling a new variant of COVID-19, which the WHO called Ómicron, Mexican merchants expressed their fear that inflation could slow the economic reactivation in the country, so that the price escalation could end with 8% this 2021.

How did the dollar close yesterday, November 30?

The price of the dollar in Mexico was 20,750 pesos, yesterday, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The average exchange rate of the dollar in the market is 20.59 pesos for purchase and 20.63 for sale.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.