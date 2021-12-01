Diego Lainez scores with Betis in the Copa del Rey

Diego lainez

it’s back. The Mexican little by little has gained minutes with him Betis and now he met again with the goal, in a match of the Copa del Rey in front of Alicante. The Mexican started the match as a starter.

Lainez has had a very difficult start to the season due to injury. The ex of the Améréica was injured in the game of the third place of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and for that reason, the preseason and the start of the campaign with the team of Manuel Pellegrini.

At 27 minutes, Diego lainez appeared inside the area to push the ball after a great left cross. That goal meant the second of the Betics in the match, to qualify for the next round.

This was just Lainez’s first goal of the season. He had barely been able to play in four games, before the match of the Copa del Rey. He had participated in both La Liga de España and in the Europe League.

The following matches for him Betis They are on the court of Barcelona and then in the courtyard of the Celtic, inside of Europa League. The goal should give the Mexican confidence to fight for a starting position in the team of Manuel Pellegrini.

