Carlos Slim Foundation gives free course to repair laptops
If you are looking for training so that you can perform a job that gives you the possibility of earning income, we have good news for you since you can do it through Get trained for employment, which is a platform developed by the Carlos Slim Foundation.
This time they have the course of Laptop repair technician, one of the advantages is that it does not have no cost and you can learn at your own paceWe will tell you what are the topics you would see and what you must do to register.
How to take the course
Working or classes from home has become more common lately, which in turn caused people to put more use to their computers. So this could be an opportunity for you to train yourself in repairing computers or laptops.
Some of the topics you will learn in this course are:
- Types and structure of laptops
- Electronics basics
- Microprocessors
- Using the multimeter, oscilloscope, and soldering station
- Reading an electronic diagram
- Laptop repair process
- Interview and quick inspection of laptops
- Common ports and peripherals
- Assessment and diagnosis
- Improved laptop performance
- Free up hard disk space
- Use of antivirus
- Restore and install operating system
- Updating and installing drives
- Power supply
- Types of displays and RAM memories of laptops
- Verification of internal connections
- How to take apart a laptop
- Video Chip and Fan Failure Repair
- Desoldering motherboard components
- Quality of service and remote support
Another advantage of these courses is that at the end, you will receive a certificate that accredits your knowledge, with which you can look for a job or even start your own business to earn income.
In the same way, the platform allows you to learn at your own pace and the time you have available since you can enter as many times as you want and there is no limit to finish them.
As for the evaluations that are carried out at the end of each topic, there are also not a number of attempts to present them. In case you want to choose another course, you should know that the platform, developed by the Carlos Slim Foundation, has more than 200 different courses.
