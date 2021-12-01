Carlos Acevedo sounds for Bayer Leverkusen; rumor in Santos

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.30.2021 18:42:11





Everything points to 2022 being the year of the “boom” for Carlos Acevedo placeholder image, the Santos Laguna goalkeeper, although it could be for a short time because there is information that points to the interest of one of the historic clubs of the Bundesliga how is he Bayer Leverkusen, in which a few years ago the also Mexican Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was active.

Carlos Acevedo to Bayer; the rumor

The journalist Gustavo Mendoza, who belongs to the chain Fox Sports, gave the scoop of the course Leverkusen’s desire to sign Acevedo, who this December will debut with the Mexican National Team in the friendly scheduled against Chile in the city of Austin, Texas, for which it is considered by Gerardo Martino.

“To the guardian of the Warriors, Carlos Acevedo, they want him in GermanyThere is a team that has been following him for a long time, Bayer Leverkusen could be the team that is thinking of hiring Acevedo, “said the communicator.

How much is Carlos Acevedo worth?

According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the Mexican goalkeeper is priced at 4 million euros, although we know that they are not official amounts and we must remember that in March of this year, Santos renewed his letter until 2025, so his signing could rise a little more than what was priced.

In previous weeks it was rumored that Chivas would look for AcevedoHowever, the plan of the Rojiblanco team – according to information given to Mediotiempo – is to keep Raúl Gudiño as starter and that the substitute is Raúl Rangel, giving exit in the next market to Toño Rodríguez and Miguel Jiménez.