Atlas, Xolos, León, Pachuca and Santos present wrestling jerseys

They will fight two to three falls …! Atlas, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Xolos de Tijuana, León, Pachuca and Santos Laguna joined with wrestling and in the Clausura 2022 they will use pankration inspired t-shirtsThe clubs and sponsor Charly Futbol announced this Wednesday.

Jerseys are alternative and for the most part they present the classic colors that Mexican outfits are used to using, since that of Xolos is black with red, Santos’s is white with green, Gallos’s is white with sky blue, and León’s is black with green..

In the case of Atlas and Pachuca, T-shirts move away from their traditional colors, since that of the Foxes features a yellow background with letters inspired by the wrestling posters in different colors, while that of the Tuzos is blue with letters and drawings in pink.

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, was also in charge of promoting the alliance with the message “Fusion of two indisputable passions” and a video in which the new shirts of the teams and several fighters wearing their best sets are observed.

Now on sale

The Special edition t-shirts are already on sale on Charly’s page and they have a price of 1,599 Mexican pesos for men with short sleeves. The shirts can be personalized with the number and name at no extra cost.