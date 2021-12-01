Arsenal. Filtered video of attack on Gabriel dos Santos

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.12.2021 06:55:47





A couple of months ago Gabriel dos Santos he was robbed at his home by two thieves who tried to take his car Mercedes when the footballer of the Arsenal He had just arrived home in an unfortunate event that came to light, but has now become part of the news again because images of the events came to light.

The English media have published the video of when Gabriel and his friend are assaulted when they were coming back from a night out in London. The video clearly shows the moment when the thieves land a couple of hits with the bat while the Brazilian tries to defend himself.

At that moment the aggressor was able to escape but has already been identified because his cap fell off and that allowed the police to do DNA tests later.

“There were no injuries, but there was a great commotion. Sand they got in with two victims who were very fit and they were capable of taking care of themselves “, the policemen expressed at the time in statements collected by the English media.

At Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta condemned the events and thanks to the investigations they were able to find the subject, although it is currently unknown where he is in the judicial process.