After leaving Toluca, Gallito Vázquez would be announced in another Liga MX club

The midfielder would already have everything agreed with another team for the Clausura 2022.

After being eliminated in the repechage of Grita México Apertura 2021 of the MX League, without showing the expected level, the Toluca began to carry out its restructuring thinking of starring in the Clausura 2022 Tournament. His first step was to decide put an end to the second stage of Hernán Cristante as a coach; however, the clean-up continued on the players’ side.

In addition to four other footballers, One of the casualties announced by the Red Devils was that of Jose Juan Vazquez, who arrived at the Mexican team a year ago and participated in 38 matches, considering the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 and the current championship. Nevertheless, the midfielder would be close to being announced in another institution in Mexico.

According to information published by ESPN, The ‘Gallito’ would have everything agreed to become a reinforcement of the Tijuana Club for the Clausura 2022, and his signing would become official in the next few hours. The 33-year-old soccer player would arrive at the border institution in free condition and would sign a two year bond.

The Xolos squad led by Argentine Sebastián Méndez needs to completely change its face after the last position achieved in this 2021 Apertura. return of Miguel Barbieri and the possible arrival of Chucky Ferreira the former Chivas de Guadalajara, León and Santos Laguna will join, among other clubs in his career, to seek boost containment in midfield.

José Juan Vázquez, synonymous with titles

Celaya: Independence (2010) and Champion of Ascent (2011).

Lion: Ascenso MX (2012), Champion of Ascenso (2012), two Liga MX (2013 and 2014).

Guadalajara: Supercopa MX (2016), Copa MX (2017), Liga MX (2017).

Santos Laguna: Liga MX (2018).