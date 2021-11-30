We already have a date for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3

The fans of the most charismatic sorcerer of all are in luck, it seems that although we will have to wait a bit, we can confirm that the update of The Witcher 3 for new generation consoles lwill arrive in the second quarter of 2022.

From CD Projekt Red they have confirmed that it will be in the second quarter of next year when we will be able to visit the world of The Witcher 3 with its patch for the new generation. It has been done to beg and although we still do not have the final date, surely at the beginning of next year the specific moment in which this long-awaited update will be launched will be revealed.

The Witcher 3 update for the new generation

The version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will arrive next year, for the moment we have to be patient as with the new generation patch of Cyberpunk 2077, in this case we will have it available in the first months of 2022 as we shared with you a few days ago.

CD Projekt Red has announced on its social networks the news with which we have headed this news, when this new version of the game arrives, we will have in addition to the full version with all the content, also content dedicated to The Witcher series on Netflix, which has already announced the date of the start of its new season.