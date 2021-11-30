Was the collection of a food or medicine ordered? What must be done to avoid losing money

This is the fifth collection of a recognized brand of spray deodorant for containing benzene.

You just learned that a consumer pickup notice was recently issued. The product in question sounds familiar to you. Didn’t you buy it in the supermarket a few days ago?

So, you look in the refrigerator and you find the box. And you look at the label.

And it coincides with that of the article that was ordered to be withdrawn from the stores.

What are you doing? It depends.

Here is a guide on the steps to take if you have ordered to collect food, medicine or other products that you have at home.

WRONG LABELING

This could be more serious than you think. When a food is mislabeled, it means that an ingredient, such as eggs, may not have been mentioned. And this could be dangerous for people with allergies. If a food contains milk, consumers should know, either because they are allergic or because they follow a vegan diet. If a medicine has the wrong amount on the label, it could be lethal.

What should be done: If an error in the label does not affect you, then the product can be safely consumed. But if you or someone in the family suffers from any kind of allergy, throw it away immediately, or take it to the store for a refund. In the same way, the company can be called to clarify the ingredients it has, and what security there is. If the error in the label is a medicine, it is recommended to call your doctor or pharmacist, or take it to the store for a refund.

FOREIGN SUBSTANCES

Is that blue plastic in my food? It is not a good thing to get to that point.

What should be done: If you see a collection notice about things that should not be in the food, such as a piece of glass, nail debris or something similar, throw it away, or take it to the store for a refund. It is not worth keeping in the house.

SALMONELLA, E. COLI AND OTHER RISKS

No one wants to get sick, so if you find out about a salmonella or E. Coli pickup, you are not at risk.

Salmonella, for example, sickens 1.35 million Americans annually, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those most at risk for the worst effects are the elderly, children under the age of five, and people with weak immune systems. Most of those affected have fever, vomiting, stomach aches and diarrhea after eating the contaminated food, symptoms that can last between four and seven days.

What should be done: Do not use the product, throw it away, or take it to the store for a refund.

MEDICINE

If the medicine you take regularly has been ordered picked up because of a dosage problem (too weak or too strong) or a label error, you have several options. If you use the medicine to control a life-threatening medical problem, experts advise that you should continue taking it until your doctor or pharmacist prescribes a new treatment.

What should be done: If a drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, notify the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through their MedWatch Adverse Event page, or by filling out an application that can be obtained by calling 800-332. -1088.

MEANS

It will take a bit of work to keep up with the different pickup notices. However, there are a few sites that you may find helpful:

▪ Visit the Miami Herald collection page for the latest stories.

▪ Follow Miami Herald reporter David J. Neal on Twitter, and his stories page at MiamiHerald.com. Neal closely follows various federal agencies and chain stores for the latest pickup for food, merchandise and medicine.

▪ Visit the FDA Safety Alert page.

▪ Visit the Department of Agriculture health alert page.

▪ Visit the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) pickup page.

▪ Visit the Publix grocery store pickup page.

▪ Visit the Walmart store pickup page.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on November 30, 2021 12:39 pm.