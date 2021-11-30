The attitude of Santiago Solari in America is the same that sentenced him in Real Madrid

Santiago Solari is in the eye of the storm after the elimination suffered by the America club with Pumas UNAM for the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. The strategist had the support of the vast majority of the board, but once the defeat was consummated in the Aztec stadium, everything changed.

In fact, the institution itself was in charge of revealing that, at this time, it is in full evaluation. However, it was clear that their permanence will depend purely and exclusively on the authorities, given that at a press conference, the Indiecito He stressed that he does not intend to make the decision not to respect the contract he has signed.

Although his words did not like indoors, the final result in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, with the mitigation of what was the Guard1anes Closing 2021 and the end of the Concacaf Champions League, were reasons enough to leave him on the tightrope in front of the competitions that will be presented in the first half of 2022.

However, his posture generated a direct analogy with what was his time as helmsman of the Real Madrid. At that time, more exactly in March 2019, the meringue fell loudly before the youthful team of the Ajax by 4 to 1 in the mythical Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg in the round of 16 UEFA champions league 2018/2019, after having won the first leg by 2 to 1.

The successor of the three-time champion of Europe Zinedine Zidane, in a press conference, he stood in front of the Spanish media that had been criticizing him for weeks for the very poor level of play, and stressed that he was not going to make the determination to resign. Hours later, the bosses of the Iberian club would fire him. Are the similarities with the America will they be only in their statements or also in their outcome?