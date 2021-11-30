René Sánchez, former TUDN member and Atlantean exporter, died

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.29.2021 22:17:00





René Sánchez Vega, former player of Atlante in the 90’s and also former TUDN member, passed away this Monday, November 29, which caused consternation among former colleagues of that chain and other media, without the reason being known.

From the first hours communicators such as Raúl Sarmiento and Raul Perez invited their followers on social media to donate blood at the General Hospital of Mexico City, since it would be subjected to a surgical intervention, although the good wishes fell apart later.

On TUDN social media an obituary appeared in which they lamented the death of their old companion, and after him multiple journalists expressed themselves as Lalo Luna, Jorge Murrieta, Miguel Angel Briseño, Rubén “El Pibe” Zamoraand Raoúl “Pollo” Ortiz, to name a few.

Sánchez left the Chapultepec 18 television station in the mass dismissal that occurred in April 2020 and since then he has worked on personal projects, still looking for a job.

Just a few days ago, he showed on his social networks his joy at seeing one of his children be one of the best of his school generation.