OFFICIAL: Marcelo Flores, called to El Tri to play against Chile

Although the call for the Mexican team for the friendly against chili, the Arsenal confirmed the call of Marcelo Flores to the team he directs Gerardo Martino.

“Marcelo Flores placeholder image has received your first summonsto for the Mexico’s senior team. Our U-18 midfielder will travel to Austin for Mexico’s friendly against Chile next week, ”they posted on Twitter.

???????? Marcelo Flores has received his first call-up to the senior Mexico squad ???? Our # AFCU18 midfielder will travel to Austin for Mexico’s friendly against Chile next week Congratulations, Marcelo! We’re so proud of you ???? pic.twitter.com/1ObWCtvnBG – Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) November 30, 2021

So far the Tri has not given the call for the friendly of December 8 to be disputed in Austin, Texas, where Tata will not be able to count on other European players like Raúl Jiménez, Hirving lozano or Hector Herrera as it is not a FIFA date.

El Chelo is the first time he has been summoned to the Major selection, an element that in addition to the Mexican nationality, It also has the Canadian and English and the dispute of the Aztec combined to convince it was with the neighboring country to the north of America.

“I am in the U-20 process, but if they call me (from the Senior National Team) I’m ready for that challenge, but for now I’m on this path, “he told Mediotiempo a few weeks ago.

Until now, only the call of six elements that are already concentrated in the CAR have been confirmed, such as Julian Araujo and Efrain Alvarez from LA Galaxy, Santiago Gimenez of Cruz Azul, as well as Luis Olivas, Fernando Beltrán and Uriel antuna Chivas.