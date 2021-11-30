Labs won with the new variant; black friday in markets

While markets around the world were affected last Friday, following the announcement of a new variant of covid-19 called Ómicron, Pfizer, BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna laboratories increased its capitalization value.

In a single day, said pharmaceutical they earned $ 51.44 billion in combined capitalization value, going from 643 thousand 160 million dollars, on November 24, to 694 thousand 600 million dollars for Friday, November 26, an increase of 8% (the 25 was a holiday in the United States ). This is due to speculation about whether they will be able to have an effective vaccine against the new variant.

Moderna was the laboratory with the highest profit, as its value increased by $ 22.8 billion. Pfizer, which assured that in 100 days it would have the vaccine for the new variant, obtained 17 thousand 460 million dollars. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s profit was 740 million dollars.

In contrast, tourism-related companies lost again, given the measures that European countries began to implement to prevent the spread of the new variant, described as “of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speculation about whether these laboratories will be able to have an effective vaccine against the new variant was what detonated its value in the market.

“In the case of the laboratories, it is speculation. We do not know if they are going to create the vaccine against this new variant, so this reaction is speculative,” said Humberto Calzada, an analyst at Rankia.

The specialist acknowledged that in this environment the laboratories are showing strength, however, given the uncertainty, it is not possible to know if they will continue to gain value or if they will begin to “deflate” due to the strong adjustments they have achieved since the pandemic began.

“Many times the financial assets work before rumors, if in the end they do not find the vaccine against the variant or the ones they have are not effective, we could see a fall in value,” he considered.

Which one won the most?

The laboratory that gained the most with omicron was Moderna. The value of the laboratory increased by $ 22.8 billion. However, the one that made the most noise in the market, as it assured that in 100 days it would have the vaccine against the new variant, was Pfizer, which obtained 17 thousand 460 million dollars, followed by its ally BioNTech, which accumulated 10 thousand 440 million dollars, finally there was AstraZeneca with 740 million dollars. “We have yet to identify how effective vaccines are for this new mutation, which could take several weeks,” said Banorte.

Tourism, among the losers

As labs gained value, travel-related businesses lost again. This is due to the fact that some countries in Europe are already taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading, which implies the cancellation of flights from South Africa. Some investors believe these measures could be taken by other countries, causing Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Carnival Corp. and Marriott International to jointly lose $ 9 billion.