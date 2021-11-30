Jonathan dos Santos could reach America

America

consummated his failure in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 and for that reason, they would already have in mind the first bomb reinforcement for the next tournament. The Eagles seek to shake up their squad and add players with whom they can compete.

Waiting for what happens with Sebastian Cordova, who could emigrate to Chivas in an exchange for Uriel antuna, the whole of Coapa would lead to their first bomb reinforcement, for which they would also not have to pay anything.

According to information from David medrano, the America will try yes or yes to sign Jonathan dos Santos. The Mexican midfielder ended his contract with him Galaxy and he became a free agent, so he wouldn’t have to pay anything for it.

On Comex Masters, Don Deivid assured that both Santiago Solari What Santiago Banos They have given the green light to the signing of the Mexican. On previous occasions, Jona has stated that he would like to play with him. America or in any case, with Monterrey. It will not be difficult to convince him if the azulcrema team launches an attractive contract offer for him.

Similarly, David Medrano announced that there will be at least four or five casualties in the America. One of them will be Nicolas Benedetti, because the own Santiago Solari has approved the departure of the Colombian midfielder.

The other casualty that the azulcrema team will have will be Mario Osuna, who has already finished his contract with the team and is not planning for the following season. The same way, Emmanuel Aguilera I could change teams.

Victor Emanuel Aguilera celebrates his 1-0 goal for America during the Leon vs America match, corresponding to Day 07 of the Apertura Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the Liga BBVA MX, at the Nou Camp Stadium, on August 28, 2021.

A true restructuring is the one that is looking to have the America for the next campaign. Yes, both Santiago Banos What Santiago Solari They will continue in their positions, despite criticism from the American fans.

