For Ridley Scott the failure of “The Last Duel” is due to the millennials

The filmmaker Ridley scott believes that the commercial failure of his film “The last duel“Is due to the apathy of the millennial public, who”they never want me to teach them anything unless you tell them on their phone”.

The director of movies like “Blade runner” and “Gladiator”Assured this Monday that he is satisfied with the promotional campaign carried out by Disney despite the fact that the film, which had a budget of more than 100 million dollars, it has only grossed 27 million worldwide since its premiere in October.

The film, which received good reviews at the Venice Film Festival and stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben affleck and Jodie Comer, it’s one of the biggest financial disappointments of the year, already difficult because of the pandemic.

However, Scott justified during an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF podcast that the absence of public was not due to the health situation or errors in the promotion.

“I think it all comes down to … What we have today is the public that grew up on those damn cell phones. Millennials, who never want to be taught anything unless you tell them on their phone”Explained the 83-year-old director.