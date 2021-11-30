Ballon d’Or well deserved for Messi

Today, Lionel Messi is the best, and there is no one who can take away his seven Ballon d’Or

Ladies and gentlemen … A well deserved Golden Ball for Lionel Messi. He beat Lewandowski, he beat Kylian Mbappé and he beat whoever you want.

He is a 34-year veteran who is in the final part of his career and has taken his seventh Golden Ball. Winning the Copa América with the Argentine National Team has been enough to win the award.

In addition, he is a player who shows his quality on the court, if he no longer scores many goals, he gives assists and makes him play more or less well. PSG, it is not the same as how I played in the Barcelona where he showed great football and forged his great career.

Your instance in the PSG will remain as a good anecdote for Messi, play in Paris, but nothing else. He made his great career in the Barcelona, surrounded by top-quality technical directors such as Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Van Gaal.

Lionel Messi deservedly won his seventh Ballon d’Or. Getty Images

Unfortunately he did not have to be with Xavi Hernandez, who was one of his great companions for a long time. Both Xavi and Andres Iniesta made of Lionel messi the best player, undoubtedly.

Messi He owes a lot to them, he grew up alongside Xavi and Iniesta, he learned alongside them and succeeded with them. He has been a great footballer, therefore, winning this seventh Golden Ball makes him the best player out there right now.

Surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo because of his age, who is already 37. It has been difficult for CR7 since his departure from Real Madrid, at Juventus in Turin it did not go quite well and now with Manchester United it seems to be the same.

Instead Messi he was forced out of the Barcelona, because he wanted to stay, but could not because of the economic situation that the Catalan team is experiencing. He left and won his seventh Golden Ball.

And he had a great challenger who was Robert Lewandowski, who had two fabulous seasons. He also had as a challenger Karim Benzema, great player, figure of an emblematic team such as Real Madrid. But Messi is a universal figure and what he lacked was to crown him with an important trophy like the America’s Cup.

Messi he threw the team on his back, now the Argentines think that Lionel can reach the final of the next World Cup and win it, hopefully that wish will be fulfilled because Messi deserves it, he deserves everything he has done on the field of play.

Day by day, Lionel messi He is the best, and there is no one to take his seven Ballon d’Or from him, and hardly anyone can approach him or Cristiano Ronaldo in a while.

A well-deserved Ballon d’Or for Lionel Messi.