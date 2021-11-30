America wants the signing of Alexis Vega for the Clausura 2022 and proposes a barter

Negotiations between Chivas de Guadalajara and the America They have taken a last minute turn. If at first there was talk of a barter Uriel antuna – Sebastian Cordova, The Americanist team has taken a step forward and has put another name on the table: Alexis Vega.

According to Raymundo González, a reporter for the daily Récord and the Mediotiempo portal, the azulcrema are for the task of agreeing to the change of players as long as it is Vega, and not Uriel Antuna, the currency used by the rojiblancos to gain the services of Sebastián Córdova.

“America is willing to negotiate an exchange with Chivas, Córdova but for Alexis Vega. Guadalajara puts Antuna …”, published the communicator through his Twitter account. In addition, he also pointed out that Santiago Solari has given a “green light” for the change only if Alexis Vega is the one who goes to America.

“Oh and I’ll tell you more. Solari told them that if it’s Vega, don’t think about it. He’s not interested in Antuna …”, he pointed. The reporter Mariana Zacarías also published the information on her social networks and talks about what Chivas would lose in case of accessing the change. “America wants Alexis Vega … in my opinion it would be a mistake for Chivas to let him out …”, wrote.

The ball is now in the court of Chivas, who will have to decide whether to accept the conditions of the Americanistas, or try another formula to bring the ’10’ from Las Águilas. One point that the azulcrema play with is with Vega’s contract, which expires next June and does not seem to want to renew with the Flock.