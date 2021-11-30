10 actors who only give 100% to certain directors

Cinema is a collaborative art form. For a movie to be considered a success, many moving parts have to fit together perfectly. Two of the most visible and famous works in cinema belong to the actor and the director. Most moviegoers have more respect for the actor, while seasoned moviegoers tend to praise the director.

When actor and director reach a harmonious level of synergy, all moviegoers are satisfied. If the resulting film is a critical and commercial success, the actor / director combo becomes inseparable. In some cases, without their director, the actors go unnoticed.

10 Tom Hanks always shows off Steven Spielberg

Tom Hanks was recognized as a comedy heavyweight before establishing himself as a dramatic lead with Philadelphia. Once he became a true protagonist, Steven Spielberg helped elevate Hanks to another level. In his Oscar-winning film , Save Private Ryan, the couple became an iconic couple. Hanks and Spielberg re-teamed in Catch Me If You Can, where Hanks is the heroic antagonist of the film in the years after Ryan. The prolific association endures even in the modern film era with the 2017 film The Post.

9 Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino turn fairy tales into reality with their partnership

To the uninitiated, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino might seem like a more recent Hollywood couple, but the duo have moved in similar circles for decades. Before either of them became a Hollywood titan, the 1993 film True Romance -written by Tarantino- featured Pitt in a hilarious supporting role. It was not until Inglourious Basterds, from 2009, when the couple became official.

Tarantino initially intended to play Pitt’s Aldo Raine, but gave up the role when he landed star A. Con Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt and Tarantino solidified their golden partnership.

8 Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are a whole pack of cinematic wolves

Scorsese was already a legend before DiCaprio was born. A year before Dicaprio was born, in 1974, Scorsese and – his other artistic muse – De Niro, premiered Mean streets. In the 1990s, Scorsese took DiCaprio under his wing for a series of memorable films. Gangs of new york, The Aviator and The Departed, all starring DiCaprio, dominated the decade in terms of prestige and critical acclaim. Nevertheless, The Wolf of Wall 2013’s Street made the illustrious association more relevant than ever.

7 Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson always get oil together

As one of the most recognized directors in cinema, Paul Thomas Anderson takes the cake when it comes to casting a movie. On the other hand, Daniel Day-Lewis is one of Hollywood’s most reclusive A-list actors.

The couple joined forces for the first time to There Will Be Blood – a dark western about the consuming nature of business – and turned it into a phenomenal success. There Will Be Blood earned Lewis his second Best Actor Oscar. In his next movie, Phantom Thread, Lewis earned a nomination for his stellar performance.

6 Michael Caine and Christopher Nolan have a prestigious relationship in the cinema

Michael Caine has one of the most impressive bodies of work in movie history. The most curious thing about his filmography is that some of his most important films are the result of his association with Christopher Nolan. Both began their legendary collaboration with Batman Begins , which at first seemed like an isolated movie. After batman Begins, Caine starred Prestigeby Nolan, with great success. The couple’s next movie, The dark knight, it is possibly the best superhero movie ever made. That without counting on Inception.

5 Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese bring out the best in themselves

De Niro and Scorsese could be the watermark in terms of super-teams of actors and directors. From Mean streets and Cab Driver, the duo climbed the ranks of Hollywood’s A list. On wild bull, De Niro’s dedication to fulfilling a role helped usher in a new era of actors altering their bodies to land a role. The couple’s greatest success to date is Goodfellas. In this gangster epic, De Niro displays a coldness and a macho version of vulnerability that has yet to be overcome.

4 Paul Thomas Anderson and Joaquin Phoenix have a masterful relationship

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​an actor whose abilities have no limits. In regards to his rank, Phoenix can embody any character he chooses. Paul Thomas Anderson is equally malleable with his themes.

Perhaps their shared versatility is what makes Phoenix and Anderson such an attractive team. In your first partner, The master(2012), Phoenix was transformed into Freddie Quell, a mad dog. The duo continued with the hilarious and psychedelic detective movie Inherent Vice in 2014.

3 Johnny Depp and Tim Burton can’t stop producing magic

Since the 1990s, Tim Burton has focused on injecting Hollywood with his brand of weirdness. At his side, for several decades, is Johnny Depp. The couple do their best work together. From the hysterical Ed Wood -parody from one of Hollywood’s most infamous directors- and Eduardo Scissorhands, Depp and Burton ruled the 90s. In the 2000s, they worked on Sleepy Hollow, Sweeney Todd and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory with great success. His latest collaboration, Dark Shadows, It shows that they are not slowing down.

2 Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino reinvented cool cinema

There are few director-actor pairs as iconic as Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson. With Pulp Fiction, from 1994, the duo etched their names into the foundations of Hollywood. Before Pulp Fiction, Jackson was an actor in distress who had just turned 40.

Later, he became one of the most sought-after names in the business. Out of respect, Jackson always appears in Tarantino movies. On Damn bastards, Jackson appears to put his baritone voice in the dubbing. The two go together like popcorn and butter.

1 Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan steal the show

The new Hollywood is the land of opportunity. Two new names taking advantage of the changing dynamics of blockbuster cinema are Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. With his first film, Fruitvale Station, the pair demonstrated their ability to handle tense drama and socially shocking topics. Your next job, Believe, revived the stagnant franchise Rocky and brought the legendary Sylvester Stallone back to the fore. Without a doubt, the duo’s magnum opus was Black Panther, 2018. With your collaboration, Pantera Black went on to raise a billion dollars.