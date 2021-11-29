Used of the Day: 2010 Ford Ranger Limited 4×4

For this Sunday we are going to highlight, among the most interesting used cars and trucks published in Mendoza, an old generation medium flat but with qualities highly valued in the second-hand market.

It is a Ford Ranger 2010 model, Limited version (top of the range) with 4×4 drive. It has a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, has 226,000 kilometers and, according to the seller, is “impeccable from where you look at it, with 4 new Kumho 265 75 16 Mt tires”. The equipment of the van is as follows: air conditioning, power steering, central locking, electric windows, leather seats, adjustable steering wheel, leather steering wheel, on-board computer, electric mirrors, fog lights, headlights adjustable from inside, headlights Xenon, four wheel drive / 4×4, turbo engine, alarm, ABS brakes, four wheel disc brakes, airbags, stability control (ESP), child lock, hill start assist, equal size spare wheel, plays CD / DVD, USB / Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth ”.

The price of the Ford Ranger is 2,450,000 pesos. In this link you can consult the original notice where there are more details, photos and the owner’s contact.

