Stephen Curry sets new record at LeBron James’ ‘house’

The regular season, regardless of the rival, is being a process for Golden State Warriors. On the day of Sunday, November 28, NBA 2021-22, the Dubs played the Los Angeles Clippers and Steph broke a record in the ‘home’ from Lebron James.

He’s the king of triples! Staples Center, the ‘home’ of LeBron since he came to Los angeles lakers in the 2018-19 season he surrendered to the level of Curry threw from the three-point line. Steph drove the Clippers crazy with a record included.

With double mark or individual defense, uncomfortable or with time and freedom to shoot, Stephen Curry He proved again that he is the best 3-point shooter in NBA history with 7 3-point shots scored to record 33 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the Warriors’ 105-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

To the record! In NBA history, the record for scoring 100 3-pointers in the fewest games the same player has it in the first three positions. It took Curry 20 games in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons to hit 100 effective three-point shots, but he would surpass this mark at the very same time. ‘home by LeBron James.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Stephen Curry needed 19 games to reach 100 3-pointers and he once again became the player who needed the fewest matches to reach this figure, he surpassed Stephen Curry himself and that he did in the ‘home’ from LeBron James: Staples Center in Los Angeles.