Schedule and where to see LIVE the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021

The day of delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021. The great stars of world football meet in one place to find out who will be named as the best player in the world, by the highest football organization in the world.

Rumors say that

Lionel messi

will be the winner and will receive their seventh Golden Ball. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are on the prowl and we can never rule out a figure like Christian Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo



What time do you deliver the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

The ceremony of the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021 will be the Monday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m., Central Mexico time. At that time we will meet who will be awarded as the best player in the world, of the last season.

Where to see the delivery of the Ballon d’Or?

The award that FIFA delivers to the best player in the world, he is unique. This is how our transmission will be. We will make history and from 1:20 p.m., you can enjoy the ceremony totally live through the site and the App of Aztec Sports.

The favorites to win the Ballon d’Or

It should be remembered that technicians and team captains make up the list of characters who vote to meet the winner of the Golden Ball and for that reason, it seems that they will choose Lionel messi as the winner of the award, for the seventh time.

However, according to the bookmakers, the favorite to win the prize is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish of the Bayern Munich, at 33 years of age, is the one who according to the casinos, will win the award. The second on that list, is Lionel messi.

The surprising thing is that the third on the list is Karim Benzema, the room Jorginho and the fifth Mohamed Salah. Cristiano Ronaldo, current Manchester United player, appears in the sixth position of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or.