Neymar would have gone to party after suffering a spectacular injury with PSG

The controversy takes over the environment of Neymar after star in a moment that contradicts what was seen on the pitch, since the brazilian got injured from the Saint Etienne field after suffering an ankle injury; now He would have been caught partying less than 24 hours from that moment.

It is known that the party is one of the Neymar’s favorite activities, something that he himself has confessed that ‘makes you happy and feel relaxed’, reason why it does not think to move away from them in spite of the critics.

Neymar’s controversial party

Neymar left the exchange in the last meeting of the PSG in tears, where posted a message asking calm the fans, well he was fine and even ‘would come back stronger’, something that would have happened earlier than expected.

Networking socials have transcended a couple of photos where do you see Neymar, supposedly partying, with the brazilian singer Jottape, because by the time of publication torwould have started on Sunday evening and it would have extended until the early morning this Monday.

Eye, Neymar and Jottape do not appear in some club or Night center, but they would have been in singer’s house, according to rumors, but what causes controversy is the footballer’s condition, since if he was injured, he should not be seen in such a situation.

This It is not the first time that Neymar appears at a party after suffering some injury, since the most notorious cases are prior to your sister’s birthday, where by chance he always gets hurt but never misses the celebration.

Today it is not known if PSG will impose a fine on him for this action, but we are waiting to find out what will happen to the Brazilian, where it is anticipated that he will not be able to play for a month and a half.