Milwaukee Bucks signs center DeMarcus Cousins ​​to unsecured deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Cousins, 31, signs an unsecured deal to join the defending NBA champions, sources said. Teams must secure contracts for the remainder of the season by January 7.

The Bucks have been without center Brook Lopez due to a back injury and needed a bit more size to bolster their front row.

The Bucks haven’t officially announced the move, but following their 118-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, both star Giannis Antetokounmpo and coach Mike Budenholzer spoke of the team’s need to have another big with Lopez offside. .

“Obviously Brook is a huge part of what we do, I can’t wait for him to get healthy again, but at the end of the day, without Brook, we don’t have another big one,” Antetokounmpo said. “I feel like it’s a huge burden on me and Bobby (Portis) to be those greats all the time on the court, so just adding another player will be good.”

Budenholzer added: “We’re playing Giannis and Bobby, really like our two greats right now, so I think when you look at the depth chart and look at how we’re substituting and everything, depth in the big position is something I could use.” .

Cousins ​​played parts of the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers, including some significant stretches of good play in the Clippers’ run to the Western Conference finals.

Cousins ​​has averaged 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds in his 10-year NBA career, which includes two major lower leg injuries in recent years: a torn ACL and an Achilles tear. He has been four times All-Star and twice selected for the second team of the NBA (2015 and 2016).

He played seven years with the Sacramento Kings until a trade to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017, and signed successive free agent deals with the Warriors Golden State, Houston Rockets, the Clippers and now the Bucks.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier contributed to this report.