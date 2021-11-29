Max Scherzer is next to nothing to sign with the Mets

The New York Mets They are approaching a multi-year contract with Max Scherzer. According to various reports tonight, Scherzer may be about to sign the largest annual average value contract in baseball history.

The Mets were poised to go beyond $ 40MM in annual salary; New York is offering Scherzer $ 42MM for three to four years. Scherzer is represented by Boras Corporation:

The news puts an exclamation point on a pitching search that has so far been unsuccessful for the Mets, as targets such as Kevin Gausman, Jon Gray, Justin Verlander, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz have all left the board.

Matz’s deal with the Cardinals even sparked some public ire from Mets owner Steve Cohen on Twitter, who accused agent Rob Martin of “unprofessional behavior” in their negotiations.

Those near misses are now fading into the background in the wake of what could be a precedent-setting contract with one of the best pitchers in baseball history. Scherzer was considered more likely to sign with a West Coast team, based on his preferences by taking advantage of his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers on the trade deadline:

As such, teams like the Dodgers, Angels, and Giants were known to be on the hunt for the 37-year-old ace, but instead, Scherzer now seems poised to return to both the NL East Coast, after six seasons and a half with the Nationals.

While Scherzer was already a highly successful pitcher before going to Washington, he rose to legendary status after signing his seven-year, $ 210MM free agent deal with the Nats in the 2014-15 offseason.

Scherzer’s stay in DC included two National League Cy Young Awards (to go with his 2013 American League Cy with the Tigers), two no-hitters, a 20-strikeout game, a 2.80 ERA in 1,229 innings. and the crowning achievement of the 2019 Nationals – World Series Championship. Altogether, it can be argued that Scherzer’s deal is the best mega-deal in free agency history:

Once the Nationals were out of contention this summer, Scherzer and Trea Turner were traded to Los Angeles in a highly successful trade, and Scherzer continued to pitch well to lead the Dodgers to the NLCS.

The Dodgers were still considered favorites to re-sign Scherzer until shortly before tonight, as the Dodgers’ deep pockets gave them the flexibility to consider the kind of huge average required to meet Scherzer’s asking price. .

MLB Trade Rumors actually projected that Scherzer would set a new average standard by predicting that he would hit a three-year, $ 120MM pact to stay in the Dodgers blue uniform.