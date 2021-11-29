Acquires the highest part of the 2022 NFL Draft

Although the seeding of the conferences heading into the playoffs remains in the air, things seem much clearer in the basement of the league, heading into the next college draft.

Dear friends of ESPN, with NFL Week 12, ends the second third of the season in the best league in the world.

And while in the upper part of each of the conferences, “the coin is in the air”, in the lower part things are clearer.

The teams that “compete” for the top positions in the 2022 NFL draft have been well defined. ESPN.com

The bad news for the teams in that area is that they will conclude – whatever happens in the remainder of the season – with a losing record.

The good news is that they will be the beneficiaries of the first selections in the next draft.

Let’s start this tally with a forecast from worst to worst fifth team and top picks.

The worst team of all.

Dan campbell, the first-year head coach of the LionsHe seems to be doing a good job at the helm of the “Motor City” team, but the results are not given to him in any way. His best result so far is the draw he achieved against the Pittsburgh steelers, but they still don’t win a game.

The Jaguars at times they show signs of life, but they still do not take a second step to have a more dignified season.

The project with the coach Urban meyer it does not seem that it will curdle in this year. They already had the top pick in this year’s draft, and it looks like they’ll be able to “win” at least the second round next year.

At the end of the Week 12 those of Jacksonville they add just two wins.

During the previous season the New York Jets they flirted with the prospect of taking the top pick in this year’s draft. However, Jaguars they “applied” themselves and that privilege was taken away from them. Well, it’s been almost a year and things don’t seem to have changed: Jets and Jaguars still occupy the basement in the ranking of the NFL.

The New Yorkers beat the Houston Texans in duel to see who was the least bad. The Jets are the fewest.

Houston Texans

These Texans they have given good displays. In fact, last week they beat what was presumed to be the best team in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans.

But a week later, the Texans lose to one of the worst: Jets.

Houston will secure at least the third pick, that is, the third-to-last place in the entire league.

New York Jets

To the pupils of Robert Saleh They have six games left, are 3-8, and it looks unlikely they can all win. Of those pending meetings, the New orleans saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets have, in addition, one more selection to receive from the Seattle Seahawks, for the transfer of Jamal adams, and if we consider that Seattle He is living an infamous season, it is very possible that he will end with two at-bats within the Top-5 of the next draft.

Seattle Seahawks

Speaking of Seattle, the Seahawks they are suffering the worst crisis in the last decade. Beyond their poor 3-7 record – pending Monday night’s game against Washington-, the team seems to be experiencing a storm within the team.

Rumors are circulating that Russell wilson he leaves, an unrecognizable Pete Carroll, etc. Thanks to the existence of Lions, Seattle not the worst team in the National Conference. The worst news for them is that they cannot even have the consolation prize of a high pick in the next draft, just because of what we said above: the debt with the Jets.

As it is, the order of the first five selections in the NFL Draft 2022 it would look like this:

1. Lions

2. Jaguars

3. Texans

Four. Jets

5. Jets (via Seahawks)

Does this order seem possible for the next draft? I appreciate your opinions.