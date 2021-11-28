This is how the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX would be played AT THE MOMENT

Hobby

Mexico City / 11.28.2021 13:26:00





The last four teams that will continue to fight for the title in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 of the MX League begin to be defined, which will be known this Sunday when the quarterfinals of the current tournament end.

This contest will have a new champion, after Cruz Azul was eliminated in the playoffs at the hands of Monterrey. Cougars was the first team to seal their ticket to the quarterfinals after eliminating 3-1 at America.

When do you play the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX?

Its first leg matches of the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 will be played on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 December, while the lap will be the Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December, being this day when we meet the four teams that will continue to fight for the title.

Is there an away goal in the semi-finals of the League?

As in the quarterfinals, the away goal is no longer a tiebreaker in the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2021, so the team that will advance to the next round will be the one that wins by global score.

In case there is a tie in the quarterfinal round, the ticket to the antechamber of the final will be taken by the team that is the best classified in the general table.

Teams classified to the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX

1. Atlas

2.

3.

4. Cougars

Semifinals of Liga MX AL MOMENTO

(1) Atlas vs Pumas (4) *

(2) Santos vs Puebla (3)

* Duel confirmed

ZZM