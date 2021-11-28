Summary of the match Real Madrid vs Sevilla (2-1). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Madrid / 11.28.2021 16:04:10





The Real Madrid came back to win 2-1 at home with Sevilla this Sunday in the 15th day, establishing itself in the leadership of the championship ahead of Atlético.

Rafa Mir ahead of Sevilla with a head (12), but Karim Benzema equaled (31) and Vinicius almost on the bell scored the 2-1 (87) to give three points that keep the meringues at the top of the league standings with four points ahead of Atlético (2nd) and Real Sociedad (3rd).

The victory allows the meringues to detach themselves from their most immediate pursuers, while the Seville the second step of the table gave way Atlético, who beat Cádiz 4-1 this Sunday.

The Real Madrid was surprised by Rafa Mir’s early goal heading only in the area a center from the left (12), but the whites did not lose their face to the match.

With the two teams trying to gain control of the game, the Sevilla was able to increase his account in another shot by Rafa Mir (14) and a shot from Lucas Ocampos to the crossbar (30).

On that occasion from Ocampos, Real responded with a long shot from Militao, which was rejected by goalkeeper Bono with the help of the stick, but there was Benzema to pick up the loose ball and make it 1-1 (31).

Golazo to knock down Sevilla

In the second half, the game followed a very similar script, but it was losing in intensity with the passage of the minutes, until Vinicius appeared.

The young brazilian, who had already tried his luck with several deflected shots, went to the peak of the area to drop a shoe that slipped through the square de Bono, putting the final 2-1 (87).

The goal maintains Vinicius as the second best scorer in the League with 9 goals, two less than his partner and scorer this Sunday also Karim Benzema, who heads the classification and is one of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or that is decided on Monday.