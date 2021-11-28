‘Santiago Baños is on a Televisa scholarship’; Pietrasanta reveals secret

Editorial Mediotiempo

No wonder they are as they are! Turns out that Santiago Baños “is awarded a scholarship” by Televisa in America, So It was stated by the narrator Jorge Pietrasanta, who currently works at ESPN, but for years was one of the main speakers of what we know today as TUDN.

After a new failure in his management as sports director, Pietra Pietra (from Kelly Kelly) “uncovered the secrets” of Chapultepec 18 by ensuring that this man “since a player” is considered untouchable, remembering that in his time as a footballer Baños debuted at Necaxa, which at that time was owned by Televisa.

Are already three years without Liga MX titles for the Eagles and the fans exploded in social networks against Baños, Santiago Solari, the players and even the owner, Emilio Azcarraga, for what they consider “a mediocre squad”, a coach “who sells mirrors” and a board of directors “who destroyed the team”, this despite the club apologizing on social networks.

Speaking of Solari, the Argentine said that “he will not resign” Despite his second tournament eliminated in the Quarterfinals, he consoled himself in the conference after the defeat against Pumas with the argument that the azulcremas were the team with the most points in 2021, although that translates into zero trophies because they could not win the Concachampions.

Although they want him out, Baños promises signings

Hours before being eliminated from the Liguilla, Santiago Baños boasted a “solid project” in America and he ventured to announce the arrival of two or three signings for the Clausura 2022, although it will be necessary to see if he survives the cut that is predicted in Coapa.

“We have a solid project, we have had meetings with the coaching staff for the tournament that starts next year; we are already in the analysis of the reinforcements, we hope to bring two or three players to join“, mentioned the manager in an interview with TUDN.