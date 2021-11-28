P&G recalls hygiene products for presence of carcinogenic chemical

Digital Millennium

The US consumer goods company The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) will withdraw several of its products voluntarily by the presence of benzene, a carcinogenic chemical.

The company announced that the measure affects all batches of brand name spray deodorants.s Old Spice and Secret, as well as those of products Old Spice Bellow Deck, with expiration date until September 2023 if they have been sold in the United States, according to the newspaper RT.

The chemical found is classified as a human carcinogen, andl which can trigger diseases such as leukemia, bone marrow cancer and life-threatening blood disorders when exposed to this substance.

“Based on the exposure model and cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), daily exposure to benzene in recalled products at the levels detected in our tests would not be expected to have adverse health consequences. “says the text.

Cincinnati-based P&G notes that at the moment, it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the affected hygiene products, however, the other products of those brands can continue to be used without problem, they say.

The multinational indicates that consumers who have purchased the products must dispose of them in a proper way, and they were also offered a refund. While people who show any health problem that may be related to the use of such products, they will have to consult a doctor.

“This recall is made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration of the United States.”, Concludes the statement, where a list with the codes of all affected batches is offered.

