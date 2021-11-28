Palmeiras vs Flamengo (2-1) Final of Libertadores. Goals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Deyverson has become the lucky charm of Palmeiras because once again he managed to score a goal in the Fend of the Copa Libertadores and thus give the championship to his team for the second consecutive year. Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 with a goal from the midfielder, who took advantage of one of the worst bears in the history of the tournament to keep the cup and the ticket to the Clube World Cups.

The goals were guaranteed with two Brazilian clubs in between and proof of this was the advantage they obtained Palmeiras barely five minutes later when a pass came from defense to Mayke that overflowed and sent a pass for Raphael Veiga who achieved 1-0.

They already had the advantage and with that they dreamed of a bicampeonato de Libertadores, but they did not have the difficulty of being able to stop their rival who even lost to Filipe Luis at 30 minutes for a calf injury.

Thus came the moment for the Fla artillery, first a shot of Arrascaeta that forced the doorman Weverton to dive down to save. After Dvid luiz He managed to control in the small area and sent a center that once again the goalkeeper took out of the field. Until finally Gabriel Barbosa got the tying goal.

It was the 62nd minute and Palmeiras had lost midfielder Danilo through injury. They were seconds of carelessness but enough to change history when Gabigol, who finally suffered the curse of touching the glass, concretized a wall with Arrascaeta and with a shot to the base of the post he made it 1-1.

Extra times in the Final

The opportunities faded as the clubs risked less and everything went into overtime.

The strategy was the same, bet on the opponent’s mistake. Only no one expected a tremendous bear to define the Libertadores Cup when Pereira he slipped and left the ball at the mercy of Deyverson who hit the two-time championship goal.