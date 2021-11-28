Liga MX. Diego Cocca: ‘We want to make the Atlas great’

Behind he left the nerve of the pass to the Semifinal, Diego Cocca has big plans with the Atlas, among them take it to the greatness in Liga MX, and so the Argentine said after eliminate the Scratches in the Quarterfinals of Opening 2021.

“I repeat again, I am boring, I always say the same thing, but it is what all of us who are part of the coaching staff, the staff, the directive have: we have all the same in mind: we want to make this club great, live important moments and that people feel proud ”, he assured.

“The Faithful when she encourages, she does it seriously, we want as many as possible to comeMay the city be filled with Atlas shirts starting tomorrow, may you be proud of your team, we are going to play a semifinal leaving the skin, as we do from day one, “added the coach.

The Foxes left out Monterrey and They return to a Semifinal after 17 years of absence, which makes the Argentine more than happy.

“Very happy, the word is proud, I am proud of my team, that we have been building a team that transmits that, pride in what it does, pride in the shirt that it is wearing and transmit it, today it achieved it and in the 180 minutes because to leave out a rival like Monterrey you had to run the 180 minutes, with a very high tactical intensity, because they have a technician with a lot of hierarchy, We really don’t let them, we always try to press high, look for the rival goal ”, he mentioned.

“A tough and difficult match, but my team transmits a lot, people feel it and that is why they come more and more, when people encourage, I remembered things from my time as a player. I hope we can give you more joysIt is a process and we have the possibility of playing a Semifinal. We are eager to continue growingWe are on that path, “he added.

Pumas, the next rival

Now the red-black strategist already think of Pumas, his new rival, and although on paper the Atlas is a favorite, Cocca calms the waters.

“With the issue of how to focus the team, they already asked me that question 5 or 6 times, when we finished second, when we fought for the first places, now that we left Monterrey out. The team is focused, growing, it has no roof. Mentally we are strongVery well, things are clear in the dressing room and the first thing for everyone is the team. So it doesn’t worry me, ”he commented.

“What worries me is Pumas, a strong rival, who never lowers his arms, we could not see the game with America, but from tomorrow we will analyze it well. We know that it is a team that does not lower its arms, that runs, that puts, I beat the super leader and it will surely be very difficult for us, “he commented.