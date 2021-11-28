Javier Aguirre after elimination against Atlas: ‘We are a short squad’

Javier Aguirre said he had a “short staff” and believes that was one of the reasons why Monterrey could not beat the Atlas in the Quarterfinals of Opening 2021.

According to the Transfermarkt data, the Striped have the most expensive staff of the entire MX League, with a value of 80.90 million, while that of the Foxes It is measured at 45.20 mde.

“It was a very complicated year. We are a short staff, you see today’s bench with six guys from the Expansion League and that was the whole season, “he mentioned.

On the bench of the Sultana del Norte team were Axel grijalva, Luis Sanchez, Daniel Parra, Jaziel Martinez and Jose Alvarado.

In his first year after his return to Mexico, the ‘Basque‘could not win the MX League but yes the Concacaf Champions League: “The good news is that we won one of the two competitions we played,” he added.

Javier Aguirre believes that Atlas was not higher than Monterrey, although he advanced thanks to what he did throughout the 17 days of the regular tournament.

“We didn’t have much, they defend well, they are a dynamic team, it is difficult to score goals. They didn’t have a clear chance, I don’t remember any in our field, but that’s how football is ”, he concluded.

