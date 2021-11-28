Disney +: “National Treasure”, the film starring Nicolas Cage, will have a television adaptation starring Jess Morales

The series that Disney + is preparing on the adventure movies of “National Treasure“It will have a Latin protagonist.

The portal Deadline assured this Wednesday that this series will revolve around Jess Morales, which is a “dreamer”, a term used in the United States for young people without documents and linked to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Morales She will be dragged with her friends on a great adventure to find a lost treasure and to find out the mysterious origin of her family.

This 10-episode series will feature Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the films he led Nicolas Cage, and with screenwriters Marianne Wibberley and Cormac Wibberley, who also wrote the original films. At the moment it is not known who will give life to Jess Morales.

“National Treasure” with a younger cast

With Diane Kruger accompanying Nicolas Cage, “National Treasure“(2004) took up the intrepid spirit of the” Indiana Jones “films under the direction of Jon Turteltaub.

This scavenger hunt was a box office success and grossed $ 347 million worldwide. Cage, Kruger and Turteltaub returned shortly after in the sequel “National Treasure: Book of Secrets “(2007), which also performed very well with the public, obtaining 459 million dollars.

The idea for a television production in Disney + upon “National Treasure“was unveiled last May, when Bruckheimer revealed that they were working on both this series and a third film in the series.

“We are really working on a ‘National Treasure‘for television and another for the big screen. Hopefully the two are released together, “said Bruckheimer in an interview with the Collider portal.

“The fiction for Disney + it has a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but with a young team, “he described.

For now, the only thing that is known about the third installment in theaters of “National Treasure“is that the screenwriter chosen to write it is Chris Bremner, who left his mark on” Bad Boys for Life “(2020). (With information from EFE).

