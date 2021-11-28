David Faitelson denounces ‘robbery’ in America’s prison against Pumas | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

The controversy was present in the Azteca Stadium, because in the Round of Quarterfinals duel of the 2021 Apertura tournament of the MX League between America and Cougars a ‘was markedcontroversial ‘criminal that put the Eagles in advantage.

The action occurred at minute 8 when Arturo Ortiz lost the ball with Roger Martinez, who entered the area of ​​Pumas and upon feeling a contact of Erik Lira went straight to the ground.

The whistling Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava he did not hesitate and decided to score the penalty shot, without the VAR modifying its decision; Emanuel Aguilera took the ball and tricked Alfredo Talavera to put the Eagles ahead.

This sparked criticism from the communicator David faitelson, who did not hesitate to brand as’Stole‘the referee’s marking.

“Just in case, the” official television “of America repeats the penalty a little. You have to ‘cover’ the ‘theft’ “wrote the ESPN journalist on his Twitter account.

But that was not all, because minutes later he sent another scathing tweet, asserting that the most ‘outstanding‘of the confrontation between the capital was the’present‘ of the Ortiz cat.