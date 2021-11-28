Bump! George Kambosos surprises, wins decision …

George Kambosos hit the bump in the Madison Square Garden and became the new lightweight champion for the WBA, FIB and OMB by defeating by split decision Teofimo Lopez, who was also undefeated.

Theophimus He started very accelerating, wanting to end the contest very early. As soon as the initial bell rang, the Honduran man went out to hunt down the Australian, who responded in a great way.

George quickly earned the respect of Lopez by the way to respond to those blows. Although the American was the one who connected the most fists during the first round, a right wing from Kambosos that completely entered the champion and went to the canvas for the second time in his career.

However, he quickly got to his feet and was untouched, just that it took a lot of work to recover from that combination that he performed all night George with the one-two.

As the combat progressed, everything turned in favor of Kambosos, who began to have much more trust and respect from Theophimus.

For his part, the monarch put all the marbles in a single blow to end the clash. Only in front he ran into a Kambosos very intelligent, who with the left jab began to find the way to victory.

Throughout the night, most of the time George He tried the left jab and the right cross, managed to connect. López never figured out how to get rid of that combination that little by little began to show on the champion’s face.

As the fight started to get stale Kambosos he looked much better inside the ring. But in the ninth round, Theophimus began to improve and landed several of his punches to the Australian.

For the tenth, a right-hand crusader arrived in the ear of Teofimo Lopez that sent to the canvas George Kambosos. The one of Honduran origin still landed more blows, but could not send him to the canvas and did not want to chase him to seek completion.

Already with the fight very close and difficult to score in the last two rounds, George He came out with more impetus to close the contest. He managed to win the 11 and 12, which in the end gave him the victory.

Two judges saw win George Kambosos by 115-111 and 115-112, while the other scored 114-113 in favor of Teofimo Lopez to give the split decision and the hit to the new world champion.