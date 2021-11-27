What do the Cruz Azul players do in their vacations prior to Clausura 2022?

It’s been a week since Cruz Azul players started their vacations anticipated, after the team was eliminated from the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 on the Liga MX, at the hands of Monterrey, so ranks were broken in The Ferris Wheel and everyone was free to relax and unwind.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

That is why some took the opportunity to leave Mexico City and walk through some beach of the country or even abroad, some even joined each other to build the plan and share your holidays, before returning to work under the orders of Juan Reynoso to prepare the Closing 2022.

Other footballers decided to keep their vacation activities a secret, as they have not shared images on their social networks that give any clue of where they are, such as Jonathan Rodríguez who has not given a record, amid the rumors that point to a possible exit, as well as Yoshimar Yotún, ‘Pol’ Fernández or the ‘Shaggy’ Martínez.

Santi and the ‘Piojo’, in New York

Santiago Giménez and Roberto Alvarado decided to get together to enjoy their vacations in New York, where they arrived in the company of their respective girlfriends, Fer Serrano and Dayana Gómez, as they boasted it through their social networks, where they have shared the best moments of their trip, this week.

Orbelín and the ‘Cata’, on the beach

Orbelín Pineda lives his last days as a Cruz Azul player, because despite the fact that he will no longer continue in the team, his contract expires until December 31, 2021, and most likely he will return to La Noria after finishing his vacation to get up to speed. to play with the Mexican National Team in the last game of the year, next week.

Thus, he was also encouraged to set up with Julio César Domínguez an outing between both families, since both the players and their wives and children escaped to enjoy the beaches in the Caribbean, as they have also shared their best postcards from Cozumel, in Quintana Roo.

Bryan angle

Amidst the rumors that point to his possible departure and the interest of Atlético San Luis to join his ranks, the Ecuadorian striker traveled to his country to take advantage of his vacations, and one week after returning to The Ferris Wheel.

Walter Montoya

The Argentine also met on the beach after making it known that he would not enter into Cruz Azul’s plans for the Clausura 2022, in addition to the fact that his contract is about to end next December.

Jesus Crown

One of the players who stayed to rest at home is the captain Jesús Corona, as revealed by his wife Melissa Rivas through their social networks, since his son José Manuel Corona is about to play with Cruz Azul Sub-12 the Semifinal of the tournament against America.