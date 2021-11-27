This week comes “Cousteau”, Gaga and Bennett and “Hot Zone”

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s to come for streaming services, music platforms, film and television in the United States Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

– Stephen Karam adapts his Tony Award-winning play “The Humans,” about three generations gathered in an old New York apartment for Thanksgiving, into a feature film that opens in theaters and Showtime on Wednesday. But beware, this is not your traditional Thanksgiving movie. With overtones of existential horror and fear, “The Humans” is, as Karam has described, a “kind of family thriller.” The cast includes Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony award-winning role.

– The acclaimed documentary “Becoming Cousteau” finally hits Disney + on Wednesday. The film explores the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the adventurer, underwater explorer, and writer who became a devoted environmentalist. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, “Becoming Costeau” is, as AP’s Jake Coyle writes, “a defining documentary portrait of the French oceanographer, the real-life Steve Zissou, as a fish only really content under the eye. surface”.

– Nicolas Cage playing a truffle picker on a mission to save his beloved truffle pig from violent raiders sounds a bit like a parody. So it may come as a surprise that “Pig” is not only real and serious, but also one of the best-reviewed films of the year. And it will be available on Hulu starting Friday. In the Los Angeles Times review of screenwriter and director Michael Sarnoski’s debut, critic Noel Murray writes that, “although its plot follows more or less the same ‘John Wick’ shoot-out-all-the-all scheme, ‘Pig’ is actually a melancholic meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes to be able to free himself from the person he used to be ”.

– Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

– Many have covered Deep Purple songs. Now Deep Purple covers others for the first time on the album “Turning to Crime.” The band performs Huey “Piano” Smith’s “Rockin ‘Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” and the exuberant “Let the Good Times Roll” by Ray Charles and Quincy Jones. They also perform Bob Dylan’s “Watching the River Flow” and “ Jenny Takes a Ride! ” by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. The album comes out on Friday and follows the band’s 21st studio album, “Whoosh!”, released last year. Fans can now watch the video for their version of “Oh Well.” by Fleetwood Mac.

– The latest package chronicling David Bowie’s career from 1969 to the 21st century goes on sale Friday. “David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)” is a box set with 11 CDs, 18 vinyl records and a standard digital download set. The collection is named after the penultimate song on the album “Hours”. It contains some of Bowie’s most underrated and experimental material, including the albums “Black Tie White Noise,” “The Buddha of Suburbia,” “1. Outside ”,“ Earthing ”and“ Hours ”. Bowie fans will also want to hear the hitherto unreleased “Toy” album.

– Mark Kennedy

TV

– The intense focus on the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito finally drew attention to the unequal treatment given to missing persons of color compared to whites. It’s a fight that sisters-in-law Derrica and Natalie Wilson know well, as detailed in “Black and Missing,” a four-episode documentary series that premieres Tuesday on HBO and HBO Max. The Wilsons created the Black and Missing Foundation to raise awareness in the community and the press and increase law enforcement resources. Emmy winners Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir are among the creators of the series.

– Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn head the cast of National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” a dramatization of the deadly 2001 bacterial attacks. Described as a “science thriller,” the six-part series tracks the agents and FBI scientists as they search for the origin of the tainted letters sent to targets in Florida, Washington and New York. Enrico Colantoni plays New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Harry Hamlin as news anchor Tom Brokaw The limited series, part of the anthology “The Hot Zone,” will air three consecutive nights starting Sunday.

– Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and the great American songbook star in a CBS special featuring friends in duets and solos. “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” airing Sunday night, was recorded in August during a pair of shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The concerts, which celebrated Bennett’s 95th birthday, were held shortly before he announced his retirement from the stage. Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the famous singer was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

– Lynn Elber