This Samsung beast drops in price for Black Friday

Get a whole high-end, one of the latest flagships of the Korean firm.

Thanks to this offer you can get one of the best Samsung high-end at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G it costs today 210 euros less of what it cost when it was introduced, not so long ago.

As you can imagine a high-end that saw the light only a few months ago is still an option to consider. A design on par with the best, Samsung’s most powerful chip, an excellent set of cameras … the experience of a complete high-end.

Buy the Samsung beast at the best price

The Samsung smartphone comes with a renewed design in which its characteristic rear module stands out. On the front, a panel 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Samsung is an expert with its panels and this S21 5G has one of the best screens of the year.

In its entrails is one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant, the Exynos 2100. We are talking about a powerful chip that will move the most demanding games and applications smoothly. You will not miss any speed. In this offer we find it together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung Exynos 2100

6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED Full HD + 120 Hz display

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

4,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charge

On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC and 5G

On the back of this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, a total of 3 cameras: we find a 12 megapixel main sensor, a telephoto 64 megapixels and a wide angle 12 megapixels. In the small hole on its front, a 10 megapixel camera.

The Korean device also has a battery of 4,000 mAh and 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Besides of NFC, with which you can pay easily and transfer files quickly, get to the last with 5G technology.

You save 210 euros and take home one of Samsung’s flagships. The Black Friday party still has a few hours left, make the most of it.

