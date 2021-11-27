They reveal video of CR7 breaking into tears in the Juventus dressing room

The great investment that Juventus He made in Cristiano Ronaldo had only one goal: to win the Champions League. However, on his last chance as a bianconeri, CR7 saw how it slipped from his grasp when he fell before him Porto from Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Crown in the Round of 16 of the 2019-2020 edition.

In the documentary series of Amazon ‘All or Nothing’, the intimacy of the dressing room of the Juventus that night, in which the frustration of Ronaldo by being eliminated prematurely in the competition that dominates goals year after year. At halftime, he burst into tears and threw his shirt, for later, at the end of the confrontation, recriminate himself and his team for the defeat.

“We have to try more! What the …! We don’t play anything! Nothing! ”He yelled CR7 when entering the dressing room once the game ended.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado tried to calm Christian, although desperation also took hold of him: “Don’t worry, we’re going to recover. Quiet ”, were the words of the Colombian to the Portuguese while the whole team was driving in lament. “You have to be an example for everyone!”

“I also! I include myself too, huh! We are not playing anything, we must tell the truth. It’s a match of Champions! You have to have personality! ”, Were the words in tears of the Bug.

