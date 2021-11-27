Stock markets sink due to fear unleashed by the omicron variant | Economy | DW

Stock exchanges around the world had a black day this Friday (11/26/2021), dragged down by fears linked to a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, omicron, which was described as a “concern” by the WHO. Markets in Asia, America and Europe suffered strong setbacks, and the price of a barrel of oil in Texas also fell.

The FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange closed 3.6 percent lower, while the CAC 40 in Paris lost 4.8 percent on the day, slightly higher than the fall in the DAX index. of Frankfurt, of 4.2 percent. The Madrid Stock Exchange, for its part, closed down 4.96 percent, while the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange posted a 3.4 percent loss and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, 5.4 percent.

Milan joined the chorus of declines, losing 5.43 percent. In the United States, Wall Street closed with a significant decline in its main benchmark index, the Dow Jones Industrials, which fell 2.53 percent, in its worst decline of the year. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 2.23 percent.

Pharmaceuticals go up

In Asia the scene was no different. The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a fall of 2.53 percent in its main indicator, the Nikkei, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong registered losses of 2.67 percent. Slightly fewer yielded Seoul (1.47 percent), Singapore (1.02 percent) and Jakarta (2.06 percent). Meanwhile, the price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed with a marked decrease of 13.06 percent.

Markets fear that the rise of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that could be more contagious than delta and eventually make vaccines lose some of their effectiveness, will lead countries to introduce new travel restrictions and force new lockdowns, with the consequent losses for businesses, and just in the pre-Christmas season.

Some of the companies that would be most affected by those measures suffered a severe blow this Friday, such as the cruise companies Carnival Corp and Royal Carribean, which fell 13.5 and 11.9 percent, respectively, and the United airline , which was down 13 percent and wiped out full-year gains. The hotel sector also suffered losses, while the shares of pharmaceutical companies that have developed vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 rose.

