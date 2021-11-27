Renato Gaúcho, the most preponderant coach in Copa Libertadores

He has a number of victories in this competition that leads him to belong to the elite coaches, achieved titles in different clubs and this afternoon he is going for more.

November 27, 2021 · 2:34 PM

Arrived in July at Flamengo replacing Rogerio Ceni, it is Renato Portaluppi. His relationship with fans of Mengão has been tense, amid reproaches for poor performances in the Brazil Cup and the Brazilian, you have a beautiful opportunity this Saturday at the end of the Libertadores Cup who will dispute with Palmeiras on Montevideo.

Renato he carved out his title history in Guild, especially in his second passage which was from 2016 to 2021, with the Brazil Cup 2016, Copa Libertadores 2017, Recopa Sudamericana 2018 and local championships.

Commanding the Fluminense brushed glory in the Libertadores Cup on 2008, but League of Quito, from the hand of Eduardo Bauza he stayed with the eternal glory.

“Not just any coach reaches three Libertadores finals with three different clubs. It is the result of the coach’s work with his groups”, affirmed after sealing the ticket of the Flamengo to the final, after beating Barcelona from Ecuador.

That triumph 2-0 against Barcelona made him the coach with the most victories of the South American tournament (fifty). Renato Gaucho the technician became with more triumphs in the tournament and is also the first coach to qualify for a final with three different clubs.

The strategist of 59 years it takes fifty wins for Libertadores Cup, the man with the most matches won in that competition. In this way overcame the record that had it on par with the Colombian Gabriel Ochoa Uribe.