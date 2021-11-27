Mare of Easttown: will Kate Winslet’s brilliant cop return for a second season?

Mare Sheehan justly earned a place among the great characters of 2021 television fiction. Only a couple of chapters of Mare of Easttown so that, in the shoes of Kate Winslet, she would position herself as a memorable role, marked by a turbulent past and present, dysfunctional family relationships and a very own view of what a sense of responsibility for the well-being of the inhabitants of her community means. in Pennsylvania.

His initial credentials were confirmed throughout the entire season of the HBO miniseries, a seven-episode police puzzle set off by the crime of a teenage village mother, Erin McMenamin, but guided throughout by its protagonist’s personal journey. , notably performed by Winslet and the focus of reflections on loss and female relationships.

After the devastating end of a week ago, what happens when a miniseries generates good sensations happened: although the story had a very round and satisfactory closing, questions about an eventual continuation were triggered. Of course, in his case, unlike the norm in the world of limited series, the door is not completely closed.

One of the most enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a possible return to Easttown is the actress of Titanic, who for his performance stomps to obtain the second Emmy of his career. “I would love to play Mare again,” he admitted to the TV Line portal once the last episode had been broadcast.

“I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role … There is something very addictive in Mare, because she is so scandalous, adorable, brilliant and real, “said the actress and executive producer of the fiction.

It was that same dual role that helped pave the way for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon to reunite the cast of Big little lies and the plot –in the beginning, also a seven-episode miniseries– expanded with a second season on HBO in 2019 (less brilliant and successful, by the way).

One point in favor of the idea of ​​more chapters of Mare of Easttown is that Brad Ingelsby, creator and showrunner, signed an exclusive agreement for three years with the channel, after the excellent results of his miniseries.

“If Brad felt he had a story to tell and felt on the same level, I think everyone would be open to it,” said Casey Bloys, director of content for HBO and HBO Max, assuring Variety that so far “there has been no real conversations about what a season two would look like. “

“Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We will have to wait to see if they come up with something they are dying to tell, ”added Bloys.

Brad Ingelsby, also a screenwriter for films such as The law of the strongest (2013) with Christian Bale and The way back (2020) with Ben Affleck, he came up with that possibility the day after the outcome of his miniseries.

Acknowledging that for now he has not written a new plot, the director indicated that “if I was struck by lightning or something like that and I came up with this great idea, I would definitely give it a try. Because, listen, I love Mare. I love her, and I love the people of this city so much that if I felt like I could give them a great season or a great second story, I definitely would. However, who knows if that will happen ”.

“I would just like to go back to Mare of Easttown if I had a story that I think would be great and with which we could give the public what they want, “he closed in a dialogue with Entertainment Tonight.

In the absence of that moment of enlightenment may arrive –or not–, the seven episodes about Mare Sheehan can be seen on HBO GO and from June 29 on the HBO Max platform, while the channel is in full campaign to nominate her at the categories of miniseries of the Emmy Awards, where its cast and the production itself must be measured against strong titles such as Lady’s gambit, Small ax and I may destroy you.